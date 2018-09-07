'There will not be two states, even in the Trump era'

Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis (Likud) does not believe that the controversy over the Draft Law is a reason to hold early elections.

"There is no reason for this law to bring us closer to the elections," Minister Akunis told Arutz Sheva.

"From the political point of view, we missed the Likud's huge opportunity to dissolve the Knesset in March and now we were already in the next Knesset meeting with a larger national camp in the 21st Knesset. The Likud and the Jewish Home were up in the polls and so were other natural partners. That train has left for the moment and we do not know where we will be in the coming months," he said.

On the Likud's strength in the polls, Minister Akunis said that this is happening "because Likud's positions are accepted by broad sectors of the Israeli public, and it is also a political and security issue, and we see that a free economy brings economic welfare to its side."

"I believe that the Jewish home will also increase in its number of mandates because the Jewish home is part of the basic concepts of the Likud, and I do not see a great difference between Rabbi Kook and Ze'ev Jabotinsky, who agreed on the integrity of the land in which the national home would be built for the Jewish people. It is for this purpose that I assumed the political life, to protect this issue. If I fail, I do not know what I will do with myself politically.

"I said that when I was almost alone. I said during the Obama and Kerry period that there would be no two-state solution and I would create public opinion in Israel, the US and Europe," Akunis said. When asked whether this stance would hold up in the face of US President Donald Trump's expected peace plan, Akuns answered in the affirmative.

"The answer is yes. My position on the establishment of a Palestinian terror state in Samaria and Judea, in the heart of the homeland of the Jewish people, is not acceptable in any way. It could be a Trump regime or Obama or Carter or Reagan. A Palestinian terror state is a recipe for the suicide of the State of Israel and we are not committing suicide."

"We are surrounded by entire countries, some of them under Iranian influence, and the Gaza Strip has become a small terror state under the influence of Iran. This happened in all of Lebanon. It happens in Syria, away from the Golan Heights. Do we have to commit suicide? No! Whoever wants to destroy Israel's existence as an independent and strong state will support the idea of ​​two states, that is, the establishment of a Palestinian terror state in the historic homeland of the Jewish people.

"This is not historically correct, religiously correct, and certainly not correct for security reasons," he said of the idea of a Palestinian Arab state.

He said that there are officials in the US government who share similar views about the disastrous consequences of the establishment of a Palestinian Arab state in Judea and Samaria. "They understand that the establishment of a Palestinian state will not solve the Arab-Israeli conflict, Many elements in the American administration understand this."