Gal Gadot visits Virginia children’s hospital

Israeli-born 'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot visits children's hospital in Virginia in costume, poses for patients and staff.

Israeli actress Gal Gadot took a break from filming the sequel to the 2017 movie “Wonder Woman” to visit a children’s hospital in Virginia in full costume.

Gadot on Friday visited children on the wards at Inova Children’s Hospital in Annandale, where she posed for photos with patients and staff.

The hospital posted photos of the visit on Twitter, and they also were posted on several Gadot and Wonder Woman fan pages.

Gadot has been spotted in Virginia and the Washington DC area, where she currently is filming “Wonder Woman 1984,” which is scheduled for release in November 2019.