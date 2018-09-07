Toddler fighting for her life after being run over by her father

A girl from the northern Israeli city of Tzfat is fighting for her life Monday, after she was accidentally hit by a vehicle driven by her father.

The incident occurred on HaAri Street in the Old City of Tzfat Monday morning, when the one-and-a-half-year-old girl, Michal, was struck by a vehicle driven by her father, apparently in front of the family’s home.

Emergency first responders from MDA and United Hatzalah were dispatched to the scene to treat the young girl.

After receiving first aid at the scene, the girl was rushed to Ziv Medical Center in Tzfat in serious condition, with injuries to her head and upper torso.

“With the help of a United Hatzalah ambulance team, we provided emergency first aid at the scene of a traffic accident to a toddler roughly two years of age who was seriously injured,” said Natan Meirav, a United Hatzalah paramedic.

“Afterwards, the child was evacuated in a United Hatzalah ambulance to a mobile intensive care unit, which brought her to Ziv hospital for further treatment. She was suffering from serious injuries to her head and upper body.”

According to a statement released by Ziv Medical Center, the child was suffering from “multi-system injuries and serious internal bleeding, and had lost consciousness and was not breathing on her own, and was rushed in for surgery in very serious condition, where doctors are fighting for her life.”