Heat wave to lighten on Tuesday

After a hot, humid week, Israelis can expect a temperature drop and more pleasant weather as the week goes on.

Monday will be clear and warmer than seasonal average, especially in Israel's mountainous and inland regions. It may be humid along the coast.

Monday night will be partly cloudy.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, but the clouds will clear during the day. Temperatures will drop to seasonal average, and the heat will become less oppressive.

Wednesday will be clear or partly cloudy. There will be an additional drop in temperatures, and the heat will become less oppressive.

Thursday's weather is expected to be similar to Wednesday's, with no significant changes in temperature.