Qatar: End Gaza riots by letting Gazans work in Israel

Diplomat from Gulf Arab state pushes plan under which Israel would allow 5,000 Gaza workers into Israel in bid to end balloon terror wave.

The Gulf Arab state of Qatar has called on Israel to issue thousands of entry permits to Gazans living in the Hamas-ruled Strip, allowing them to work in Israel, arguing that such a move would reduce tensions and end the ongoing wave of “kite terrorism” and balloon bomb attacks.

Since March 30th, tens of thousands of Gaza rioters have gathered on the Israel border, clashing with IDF forces and attempting to breach the security fence.

In recent weeks, however, the rioters have shifted from direct attacks on the border to the use of improvised explosive or incendiary devices, attached to balloons and kites, then flown over the border into Israeli territory.

The resulting fires have caused millions of dollars in property damage.

Israeli forces have responded by targeting the terrorist cells responsible for launching the ‘balloon bombs’ and terror kites.

One Qatari diplomat working to defuse tensions on the border has called on Israel to permit Gaza workers to enter the country, a move he says would end the balloon and kite terror wave.

Al-Emadi made the proposal during an interview with Israel’s Kan television network.

"It could start for example with 5,000 people in Gaza who would work in Israel. That is good. That would stop the protests, the fires, the kites and the balloons," Al-Emadi said.