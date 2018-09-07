Sheikh Salah barred from Internet

Radical head of outlawed extremist group who praised deadly terror attacks remains under house arrest, banned from using internet.

Khaled Zabarqa, the lawyer of Sheikh Raed Salah, head of the outlawed Islamic Movement in Israel, claims that the weakness of the evidence filed by the prosecution in Israel against Salah forced the court to release him to house arrest until the next court session at the end of this month.

The court order forbade Salah to stay in his hometown of Umm al-Fahm. Instead, he was sent to house arrest in Kafr Kana.

In an interview with the Hamas newspaper Felesteen, Zabarqa said that Salah was temporarily detained until the end of the hearing in the Haifa Magistrate's Court.

He added that Salah had been confined to meeting with first and second degree relatives and that they were not allowed to meet with him with a cell phone.

He also noted that Salah was forbidden to use the Internet, deliver sermons, give interviews, and was under electronic supervision.

Sheikh Salah was arrested in August 2017 for suspected incitement to violence and terrorism and support for an outlawed organization.

According to Zabarqa, the indictment against Salah was based on sermons he delivered in July 2017 during the crisis surrounding the placing of metal detectors at the entrance to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and another demand after the Islamic movement was outlawed