Prayer for IDF soldiers to now include police as well

The prayer said all over the world on Shabbat and holidays for the safety of IDF soldiers gets a makeover.

Israel's Chief Rabbinate decided to add police officers to the "Mi Shebeirach" prayer recited by Jews all over the world for the safety of IDF soldiers.

The current prayer was written by former IDF Chief Rabbi Shlomo Goren, and remained unchanged until the Second Intifada when it was expanded to include "all security forces." However, the liturgy never explicitly referenced police officers, many of whom have fallen in the line of duty.

The change in the prayer is the result of a long campaign by Israel Police Rabbi Rahamim Brachiyahu and was supported by both Chief Sephardic Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef his Ashkenazic counterpart Rabbi David Lau.

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) thanked the rabbis from approving the change, saying that "I am very happy that I have decided to add the policemen to the prayer of Mi Shebeirach."

"Many thanks to Chief Rabbis Rabbi Yosef and Rabbi Lau...who understood that today Israeli policemen are at the forefront of the struggle against terror and we must pray for their safety and security."