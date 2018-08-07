

Wife Trapped in London - while her husband is in Israel A 'logistical nightmare' has split up a newly married Jewish couple, in a situation which threatens to shake their family to its very core.

Thinkstock Bus in London (illustration) Fraidy and Moshe Weiss were married recently, after having previously been married, with children on each side. After the pain of divorce, and the joy of being remarried, the couple was feeling hopeful for their new future together. A chance at a better future lay before them. Until they arrived at Ben Gurion airport, ready to fly to London, and Moshe was informed that due to debts he was unable to leave the country.



Fraidy must reside in London, as that is where her children live, and where she shares custody with her ex-husband. She also has a special needs daughter who needs her constant supervision and support. And so, the kallah boarded the plane without her chassan, and what was seemingly a better future was torn apart.



Rabbinical sources close to the family have vouched for the inevitability of Moshe’s debt, and his personal responsibility as a parent.



Fraidy has flown back and forth between London and Israel to see her chassan (groom) and to maintain custody of her children, but is no longer able to do so due to the financial burden. It is truly a logistical nightmare.



The couple now has two options: Either end their second marriage, and put themselves and their children through the trauma of divorce once again, or somehow find the money to resolve their debts so that Moshe can go to London with his children to live with his new wife.



An emergency fund has been opened, together with tzedaka organization Kupat Ha’Ir who has confirmed the details of the story, in an attempt to give this couple the happy ending they deserve. If they fail, it will be a devastation. If donors around the world can unite through generosity to bring the chassan and kallah together, it will be a truly inspiring and beautiful event, and an investment in a bayis ne’eman b’yisroel.



