Kahlon to Netanyahu: You only know how to talk

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon lambasted Prime Minister Binyamin Netanayhu during the weekly Cabinet meeting Sunday. The confrontation occurred against the backdrop of the Prime Minister's proposal to enact a mandatory arbitration law in labor disputes.

During the meeting, Netanyahu turned to the finance minister, who is opposed to the move that would inflame the Histadrut, and told him, "Go with me to compulsory arbitration."

Kahlon rejected the idea out of hand and replied that Netanyahu had no chance of passing. "Even your party will not let you."

"You are a philosopher. You only know how to talk, and you leave it to us to do it," Kahlon said. "You have been prime minister ten years, and before that four years. You will have been here for 20 years and will still not have done anything."

Netanyahu responded to Kahlon's claims and said, "Coalition officials have always thwarted this, and now I want you to begin preparing the law."