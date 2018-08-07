

Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck in central J'lem Police called to scene detain truck driver for interrogation and close off scene, around which there is heavy traffic. Arutz Sheva Staff,

TPS Scene of accident A 70-year-old pedestrian was killed Sunday afternoon after a truck hit him on Betzalel Street in central Jerusalem.



An MDA team evacuated the injured person to Shaare Tzedek Hospital in the city in critical condition, but in the hospital the medical staff was forced to determine his death.



Police officers who were summoned to the scene detained the truck driver and closed off the scene. There is heavy traffic after the accident.



Dudi Shklar, a medic in the motorcycle unit of United Hatzalah, said, "Together with other paramedics, we gave primary care at the scene of the accident to a 70-year-old pedestrian who was critically wounded. He was then evacuated to the intensive care unit at Shaare Tzedek Hospital to continue receiving medical treatment, as he suffered from multi-systemic injury and was unconscious.”













