

Security forces raid northern J'lem Arab village During operation, terror money amounting to thousands of dollars confiscated. Ido Ben Porat,

IDF Spokesperson IDF forces (illustrative) IDF and police raided the Arab village of Hizma in northern Jerusalem early Sunday morning, following an increase in stone-throwing and Molotov cocktail attacks by Israeli Arabs on Israelis traveling on the roads near Hizma.



During the operation, funds used to encourage terror activities in the area were confiscated. The funds amount to tens of thousands of shekels.



In addition, IDF forces in the Binyamin Regional Brigade took part in additional activity near the village of Silwad near Ramallah, where the forces confiscated vehicles and terror funds amounting to tens of thousands of shekels.



During the night, security forces arrested an Arab wanted in the Judea and Samaria area suspected of involvement in terrorist activities. He was taken for questioning by the Shin Bet.













