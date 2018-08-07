Economy Minister: Mark it ‘Made in Judea and Samaria'

Economy Minister Eli Cohen praised members of the Lev HaOlam organization for supporting the Jewish pioneers in Judea and Samaria and for their activism against the BDS boycott movement.

“I want to thank you personally and in the name of the Government of Israel for your efforts to support the communities in Judea and Samaria and for advancing the many products made there,” said the Minister. “Sometimes people speak about marking these products, but I support marking them. Let them write on the marker, ‘Made in Judea and Samaria!’ Israelis and Palestinians work side by side in these factories on behalf of their families. We will continue to strengthen the economy and industry in Judea and Samaria. I thank you for all your efforts on behalf of Judea and Samaria in particular and for the State of Israel in general.”

The ‘Lev HaOlam’ Organization was founded to fight against the global boycott of Judea and Samaria. It was created by Attorney Nati Rom, and currently each month the group sends thousands of packages with products from Judea and Samaria to Israel-supporters in 43 different countries. During the meeting with Minister Eli Cohen, the Minister also personally prepared several packages to be sent to Lev HaOlam supporters.

Each package was also affixed with a letter from the Minister expressing his recognition for Israel-supporters around the world: “The Israeli economy has been thriving and is currently among the leading economies worldwide in terms of development, research, and creating new products to be used by millions of people around the world,” wrote the Minister in his letter. “The ‘Lev HaOlam’ project advances the Israeli economy in general, and the economy of Judea and Samaria in particular. It strengthens us against the boycott and BDS movements.

“Currently, parts of the international community are attempting to destroy the connection of the Jewish people to the land of Israel and taking steps to delegitimatize the existence of the Jewish State. In contrast, your support for the State of Israel and Judea and Samaria serves as a beacon of truth and light against the lies of the BDS organizations, which I unfortunately encounter in my visits around the world,” continued the Minister’s letter.

The Minister also detailed an encounter he had with BDS activists in Canada, where in the end he told them, “While you focus on terror and destruction, we continue to build, develop, and grow.”

The Minister concluded his letter by emphasizing the importance of the economy in Judea and Samaria, “I believe the eternal answer to those who fight against Israel can be found in strengthening the economy and industry of Judea and Samaria for the betterment of all those living in the region. A strong economy makes a strong country.”

Lev HaOlam founder Attorney Nati Rom said, “We thank the Minister for supporting the Jewish pioneers, his support for our organization, and also for his letter to Israel-supporters around the world. A strong economy in Judea and Samaria will strengthen the Jewish pioneers living here. The boycott organizations understand this clearly and they're trying to weaken the Jewish pioneers at any price. We thank the Minister for his warm words to our members around the world who serve as ambassadors for Israel and Judea and Samaria in their home countries. I hope that we will continue to see growth in Israel and among the Jewish pioneers.”