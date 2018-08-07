Jewish Home, Samaria demand that Netanyahu and Minister Levin remove veto on the bill to cancel the disengagement in Homesh and Sa-Nur.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his representative in the Ministerial Committee for Legislation, Tourism Minister Yariv Levin, are expected on Sunday to prevent a vote on the law to cancel the disengagement in northern Samaria, which was submitted by MKs Shuli Mualem (Jewish Home) and David Bitan (Likud).

Over the past 13 weeks, the head of the Ministerial Committee, Ayelet Shaked, has tried to bring the bill to the vote, but Netanyahu, through the Likud ministers, has shelved the law week after week.

Every Sunday, when the Ministerial Committee for Legislation convenes, another excuse is heard from the Prime Minister, including, "We have to wait for coordination with the Americans," "This is a politically sensitive time period," “We cannot disrupt the struggle against the Iranian nuclear program”, and "We should wait until the relocation of the embassy."

In effect, the bill proposes to abolish the clause limiting the freedom of movement of Israelis in areas that were uprooted during the 2005 disengagement in northern Samaria. This is an area that remains under full Israeli control and in which soldiers are freely roaming around.

In recent months, Justice Minister Shaked has brought the bill to the agenda of the Ministerial Committee for Legislation, and 12 times Netanyahu has removed the bill from the agenda through Minister Yariv Levin, who is the deputy chairman of the committee and has the right to veto laws that are placed on the agenda.

This Sunday is the last time in the summer session that private bills can be submitted to the agenda.

MK Mualem told Arutz Sheva that "since the expulsion, there has been no change in the status of the lands and they remain state-owned and under IDF security responsibility. Since the destruction of the communities in northern Samaria was a mistake and there was no political or security justification for doing so, there is no interest in continuing to prevent the freedom of movement of Jews in these areas. This law is a preliminary and basic stage for a broader process, namely the re-establishment of the communities [that were demolished]."

The head of the Shomron Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, who pushed the bill behind the scenes, said that "some people who did not act to prevent the expulsion have an opportunity to rectify it. It is ridiculous that a government that prides itself on the reservations about the expulsion, and several of the seats it received was because of those reservations, has difficulty passing a bill that will allow the return of freedom of movement to Israelis, in places that have been uprooted and remain under Israeli sovereignty, and finally correct this moral injustice.”

"This is a scandal. We, the expelled from the communities in northern Samaria, will not rest until we have corrected this moral injustice," Dagan added.