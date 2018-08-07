How did Pompeo's visit to North Korea go?

US Sec. of State Pompeo says talks with North Korea were 'productive,' North Korea says US attitude during the talks was 'regrettable.'

North Korea's Foreign Ministry issued a statement describing the country's talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, KCNA reported.

"We had anticipated the US side would come with constructive ideas... we were also thinking about reciprocal measures," the statement said.

"The trust between the DPRK and the United States is facing a dangerous situation where our resolve for denuclearize, which has been firm and steadfast, may falter."

"The attitude and stance the United States showed in the first high-level meeting (between the countries) was no doubt regrettable," the statement added.

"The US is fatally mistaken if it went to the extent of regarding that [the DPRK] would be compelled to accept, out of its patience, demands reflecting its gangster-like mindset."

Meanwhile, Pompeo, who visited North Korea on a two-day trip, described the talks as "productive" and "conducted in good faith," but noted that "there's still more work to be done."

"These are complicated issues, but we made progress on almost all of the central issues, some places a great deal of progress, other places there's still more work to be done," Pompeo said.