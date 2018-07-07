Zarif: Partners in nuclear deal willing to resist U.S.

Iran's Foreign Minister praises remaining partners in 2015 nuclear deal for "will to resist" U.S. pressure.

Iran's Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, on Friday praised the country's remaining partners in the 2015 nuclear deal for their "will to resist" U.S. pressure after Washington withdrew from the deal in May, AFP reported.

"What I noticed during this meeting is that all the members, even the three allies, have committed and have the political will to take action and resist the United States," Zarif was quoted as having told a press conference after talks in Vienna.

Three European nations, along with Russia and China, vowed at the meeting to keep the energy exporter plugged into the global economy despite the U.S. withdrawal from the 2015 deal and threat of renewed sanctions, including on Iran's key crude oil exports.

The diplomats said they remained committed to the 2015 accord and to building up economic relations with Iran, including "the continuation of Iran's export of oil and gas" and other energy products.

"This is the first time they have shown this level of commitment, but we will have to see in the future what they really want to do and what they can do," Zarif said, as quoted by AFP.

"If they continue to demonstrate the political will they showed today, they will get things done without any problem," he added.

In May, U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the 2015 deal under which sanctions on Iran were lifted in return for curbs to its nuclear program. Washington has since told countries they must stop buying Iranian oil from November 4 or face financial measures.

European signatories to the deal are trying to save the accord, which they see as crucial to forestalling an Iranian nuclear weapon.

At Friday’s meeting, according to the report, the foreign ministers agreed on an 11-point list of joint goals.

On Thursday, before the talks, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told both French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel that Europe’s package of economic measures to offset the U.S. pullout from the nuclear deal does not go far enough.

“The package proposed by Europe ... does not meet all our demands,” Rouhani told Macron.

In his conversation with Merkel, Rouhani told her the European package is "disappointing".

"Unfortunately the proposed package lacked an action plan or a clear roadmap for continuation of cooperation. It only included some general promises like previous EU statements," he said.

