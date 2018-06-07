Chaya Malka Abramson: Trial By Fire

This superwoman saved her children and her grandmother from their burning home. Now she helps burn patients.

Imagine your house is aflame. Your nightgown is on fire. What do you do? How do you keep your wits about you?

Chaya Malka Abramson took action. She put out her flaming clothing, went back into the burning building not once, not twice, but three times to save her children and her grandmother. And then she instructed her neighbors how to safely leave the building.

Burned on over 80% of her body, doctors gave Chaya Malka a 10% chance of survival. But survive she did, and through the long and arduous healing process, Chaya Malka learned a lot about burns, scars and the psychology of trauma.

Even when her 9th child was born with Downs Syndrome, Chaya Malka never lost her positive and faith-based outlook on life.

Today she runs the Chaya Malka Burn Foundation, dedicated to helping others who have experienced burns. Tune in to hear tips on how to prevent burns in the first place, and practical, immediate suggestions on what to do if you have been burned, before you get to the hospital (such as while waiting for the ambulance).





