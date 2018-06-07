Michigan: Mother who murdered baby headed to trial

Mother who killed baby, injured twin, heads to trial after judge rules there is sufficient evidence.

A Michigan mother who abused her five-month-old twins, killing one of them, will face trial for felony murder and two counts of first-degree child abuse.

Jennifer Mohler, 21, threw her babies on the floor and then hit them with a hard eyeglass case.

According to Portage Department of Public Safety Detective Bryan Taffee, Mohler "said that she struck him with the eyeglass case in the head area."

Taffee added, " I asked her what his reaction to that was. She said that he went limp." He said that according to Mohler, "Logan was having difficulty getting to rest, so she got frustrated."

At the time of the murder, Mohler and her twins were living with Mohler's aunt in Portage, Michigan.

The aunt, Lisa Tymkew, testified that she noticed something was wrong with baby Logan on January 31. Logan was rushed to the hospital, but died of his injuries on February 13. Forensic pathologists confirmed that Logan had suffered injuries similar to those caued by a high-impact car crash. These injuries can also be caused by intentionally inflicted trauma.

Additional testimonies showed that Mohler had anger control issues, and would often drop or hit the babies so that they would stop crying.

Responding to the case, the twins' father Delwin Winters said he hopes Mohler "gets what she deserves" and is "not surprised" by the charges, MLive reported.

According to MLive, Winters, who was not married to Mohler, has not seen his babies since they were born. He added that he had planned to raise the twins with her, but Mohler "went a different route," refusing his offer to pay for supplies for them.

Logan's brother, who survived his injuries, is currently in foster care after a judge ruled that Mohler presented "a substantial risk of harm to the children's life, physical health and mental well-being."