Regavim: EU pressure on Israel 'completely inappropriate'

​The Israeli Regavim NGO on Friday responded to the Supreme Court's decision to delay the demolition of an illegal Bedouin outpost in Area C of Judea and Samaria.

The outpost Khan al-Ahmar sits partly on land belonging to the Israeli town of Kfar Adumim. It was built with funds from European countries. The Regavim NGO initiated legal proceedings almost a decade ago in an effort to compel the Israeli government to enforce the law in the Maaleh Adumim area, as it has in Amona, Migron, Netiv Ha'avot, and West Tapuach.

Area C is the only area in Judea and Samaria which Jews are allowed to enter, live in, and build in. Area A is controlled both militarily and civilly by the Palestinian Authority (PA), and Area B's security is under IDF control, but under the PA's civil control. Arabs live and work safely in all three areas.