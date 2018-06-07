Jewish Home MK: Supreme Court cooperating with criminals

MK Moti Yogev says Supreme Court holds double standard when it comes to illegal construction, slams 'ujnust' rulings.

MK Moti Yogev (Jewish Home) on Friday morning slammed the Supreme Court for delaying the demolition of an illegal Bedouin village in Judea and Samaria.

"The European countries interfere and support terror and illegal building in Area C of Judea and Samaria," Yogev said. "By doing this, they violate the Oslo Accords. European countries will not interfere or decide Israel's borders."

Under the Oslo Accords, Area C is under full Israeli control, both civil and military. Area A is under the full military and civil control of the Palestinian Authority (PA), and Area B is under Israel's military control but under the civil control of the PA.

Arabs live in all three areas, but Jews are only allowed to live in Area C, where all Jewish towns are located. Jewish Israelis who enter Areas A or B are in violation of the law and put their lives and safety at risk.

"When it comes to Jews, the Supreme Court hurries to order a demolition," Yogev said, noting that "when it comes to Arabs, the Supreme Court delays [demolition] and cooperates with those violating the law."

"It's time the Supreme Court ruled justly, not unjustly.

"Israel will rule in Judea and Samaria forever."

Jewish Home MK Bezalel Smotrich also responded to the Supreme Court's decision to delay the demolition and order the Israeli government to respond to the settlement's appeal by Wednesday.

"Judge Anat Baron's decision is simply absurd," Smotrich said. "There's a conclusive Supreme Court ruling, which was given after years of discussions and delays."

The Bedouin settlement in question, Khan al-Ahmar, was built without any building permits or authorization and sits in part on land belonging to the nearby Israeli community of Kfar Adumim.

First built in the 1990s, Khan al-Ahmar has received assistance from European governments to build illegal structures, including a school. Years of legal battles culminated in a Supreme Court ruling upholding lower courts’ decisions which found Khan al-Ahmar to be illegal. The court ordered the government to evacuate residents and demolish the town.

In May, the Supreme Court rejected the final appeals made on Khan al-Ahmar’s behalf, paving the way for its removal. The new appeal asks the government to consider plans for legalizing the illegal settlement instead of destroying it - despite the fact that it sits on land belonging to an Israeli municipality.