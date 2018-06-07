Revolutionary Guards threaten to block Strait of Hormuz

IRGC commander warns Strait of Hormuz could be blocked should the U.S. prevents Iranian oil exports.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) warned on Thursday that it could block the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf should the U.S. prevents its oil exports, Xinhua reports.

Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari, the chief IRGC commander, made the remarks in reference to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's recent statement that if Iran cannot export its crude oil through the Hormuz Strait, no other country would be able to do so.

Rouhani on Tuesday warned against U.S. attempts to block Iran's crude oil exports from November, saying that "cutting Iran's oil would mean cutting the region's oil."

"It would be meaningless that Iran cannot export its oil while others in the region can. Do this if you can and see its consequences," Rouhani was quoted as having said during a visit to Switzerland.

On Thursday, Jafari hailed what he called Rouhani's "decisive" stance against Washington's threats, expressing the hope that the warning would be put into action if the need arises.

Under contingencies, the enemies can understand the meaning of Hormuz Strait "either for all, or for none," Jafari stressed, according to Xinhua.

Rouhani’s remarks were also lauded by the head of the IRGC Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, the report noted.

Iran has threatened more than once to close the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway leading to the Persian Gulf and that is used by 40 percent of vessels that carry the world's oil to various locations around the globe.

The United States has warned Iran in response that any attempt to close the strait would be viewed as a "red line" -- grounds for U.S. military action.

Rouhani’s latest statements follow President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 deal under which sanctions on Iran were lifted in return for curbs to its nuclear program.

Washington has since told countries they must stop buying Iranian oil from November 4 or face financial measures.