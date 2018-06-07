The screens take over our lives and become, by mistake, the center of the agenda instead of something that is a small part of it.
Can we really control it or want to control it?
|
Can you balance screen time and family time?
Family time versus screen time: Can they really co-exist?
Contact Editor
NPR, 06/07/18 06:16
Family time versus screen time
iStock
The screens take over our lives and become, by mistake, the center of the agenda instead of something that is a small part of it.
Can we really control it or want to control it?
top