Trump names former Fox exec to communications job

Trump announces that former Fox News executive Bill Shine will serve as Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that former Fox News executive Bill Shine will join the White House staff as Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications.

A statement from the White House noted that Shine “brings over two decades of television programming, communications, and management experience to the role.”

Shine resigned in May 2017 as co-president of Fox News Channel in the wake of a sexual misconduct scandal at the cable channel. Named in a number of lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, he was blamed for not doing more to prevent it.

He fills the role previously held by Hope Hicks, who resigned from her post in March.