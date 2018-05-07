Successful test of Iron Dome missile defense system

Defense Ministry, Rafael Systems complete latest test of Iron Dome against the latest threats in the region.

The Defense Ministry which is responsible for the development of Israel's multi-layered defense system, successfully completed a series of pre-planned tests Thursday as part of the Iron Dome development plan.

The series of experiments was carried out over the last few days and was led by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, as the chief contractor and in cooperation with the defense industries, Elta Aerospace Company, and with the participation of the Israel Air Force and the Navy.

Within the framework of the experiments, various types of threats were launched, which simulate the threats developing in the region.

The Defense Ministry promises that "the Defense Ministry officials responsible for Israel's missile defense systems will continue to develop the Iron Dome system in order to deal with the emerging threats in the field to ensure optimal defense of the State of Israel."