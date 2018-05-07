Liberman expresses admiration for Iranian demonstrators

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman gave a special interview to the Internet radio station "Fayam Ashrail", which broadcasts a daily news program in the Persian language and is received in Iran.

In an interview with Menashe Amir, who serves as the anchor of the Voice of Israel station in Farsi, Liberman conveyed a message to the youth of Iran.

"I have no doubt that most of you young people who see what is happening in the world, what is really the correct economic policy, as well as the willingness to cooperate in economics, andscience and not necessarily in the field of terrorism. What benefit can this bring to the Iranian people? I admire the Iranian nation very much. Despite the brutal regime of oppression - young people protest and express their position. You have to admire them for this willingness," Liberman said.

"Iran is a country that sacrifices the existence of its citizens to the benefit of terror and radical movements in the Middle East, and not only in the Middle East. Despite the difficulties, despite the unemployment, despite the economic situation, Iran has invested $ 14 billion to date. In 2018 Iran has invested $2.8 billion in support for Hezbollah, activities in Syria, support for the Houhis in Yemen, and Shi'ite militias in Iraq, as well as support for Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip.

"Only recently, the commander of the al-Quds Force, Qassem Suleimani, spent about $70 million on all sorts of logistics activities and operations in the Syrian region. It says something about the priorities - where is the citizen and where is the extremist concept that requires the Iranian regime to support terrorism and fighting in every corner of the Middle East?" he asked.

In response to a question about whether Israel is on the way to war with Iran, the defense minister said: "I hope we are not going to go to war with Iran. No one wants war. We want a strong economy. We want to promote science, but we will not tolerate the presence of Al-Quds forces on Syrian soil, and we will act in the most decisive and decisive manner against any attempt to establish Iran's military base in Syria."

"I call upon the Iranian people to take responsibility for their fate, and not leave it in the hands of the Al-Quds Force or the Revolutionary Guards and all sorts of extremists who bring only disasters, suffering, and more wars and deaths."