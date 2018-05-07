Tags:jewish music
Watch: Six13 shows off Capella skills in 'Good Shabbos'
Six13 is celebrating Shabbat with their fun, energetic music video, "Good Shabbos".
Contact Editor
Tzvi Lev, 05/07/18 17:54
A shabbat Table
Mendi Hochsman - Flash 90
|
MainAll NewsMusic & EntertainmentWatch: Six13 shows off Capella skills in 'Good Shabbos'
Watch: Six13 shows off Capella skills in 'Good Shabbos'
Six13 is celebrating Shabbat with their fun, energetic music video, "Good Shabbos".
Contact Editor
Tzvi Lev, 05/07/18 17:54
A shabbat Table
Mendi Hochsman - Flash 90
Tags:jewish music
top