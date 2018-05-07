Youth for Sovereignty revolution continues

'Youth understand the enormity of the moment, with a supportive US government and Arab countries busy with their own challenges.'

With the onset of summer vacation, the Youth for Sovereignty Movement continues the publicity campaign that it launched in recent weeks.

Sovereignty Youth Movement members went Tuesday to intersections throughout Israel, where they held another publicity and distribution campaign to promote the political initiative to apply Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

The youth set up stands in other places in Jerusalem, Sderot, Tel Aviv, Kfar Saba, Haifa, Bet Shemesh, Hadera, Natanya, and more, where they distributed publicity material, flyers, and stickers containing the essence of the sovereignty initiative's political philosophy, also calling on Knesset Members and Ministers who already pledged allegiance to the principle of sovereignty to move from the declarative stage to the action stage and promote sovereignty legislation in the Knesset and in the government.

Sovereignty Youth Coordinator Hallel Suissa tells of the extraordinary vigilance and organization among the youth to reach some 50 intersections throughout Israel to distribute flyers and engage in discussions with passers-by to inculcate the concept of sovereignty in all segments of Israeli society.

Suissa notes the date of the publicity campaign was chosen precisely because it is the beginning of the Three Weeks of mourning for the destruction of the Holy Temple between the 17th of Tammuz and Tisha B’Av.

Flash 90 Youth bless each other at first Sovereignty Youth Conference

“Specifically during these days we pray that the sorrow will be transformed into joy and the mourning will be transformed into celebration. May we be privileged to witness the rebuilding of Jerusalem and of the entire Land of Israel. The path to that objective passes on the track of applying sovereignty by the nation of Israel to their land.

“The youth plans to render the summer vacation more meaningful with the impetus of publicity to promote the vision of sovereignty,” says Suissa who calls upon additional youth from all over the country to join. She notes that this is one in a series of events that began some two months ago by establishing publicity stands, hanging billboards, and distributing flyers throughout the country, along with the first Youth for Sovereignty conference in Jerusalem that attracted more than 1,200 young people from throughout Israel. This series of events will continue with the upcoming “Sovereignty in the Living Room” event and “Sovereignty Shabbat”, and later with a special conference of activists that will take place at Oz VeGaon in Gush Etzion.

Flash 90 Nadia Matar, Yehudit Katsover

Sovereignty Movement heads Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar congratulate the youth for taking the initiative and for assuming responsibility: “Just as we were filled with admiration to see the beginning of the publicity campaign initiated by the youth, we are moved to see the youth continue with the initiative and not let up. Indeed, the youth of Israel possesses profound, significant historic consciousness. The youth understands the enormity of the moment and the window of political opportunity that opened before the leadership in Israel with a supportive American government and Arab countries occupied with their own challenges. The youth sees all this and doesn't intend to enable the Israeli leadership to again 'miss the train' on the road to sovereignty. The youth demands of its leaders immediate action toward applying sovereignty and guaranteeing a better political, security, economic and social future.”

Katsover and Matar emphasize that declarations of the majority of government ministers and coalition members regarding their support for the vision of sovereignty are put to the test of action at this time. “The youth, and not only the youth, waits for leadership that will lead and fulfill its commitment and take practical steps to promote the vision.”