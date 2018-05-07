New rules for MKs on Temple Mount

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein met with Knesset Guard chief Yosef Grif and instructed him to draft a detailed instructional document for MKs seeking to visit the Temple Mount.



Among the conditions in the document is that an MK who wants to ascend the mount must send a letter to the Knesset officer 24 hours before the visit, specifying the date and time of the requested visit.



The Knesset officer will coordinate MK visits with police, and the commissioner or the Jerusalem district commander will approve each visit specifically according to assessments of the situation.



Jewish MKs who wish to visit will be limited to visitation hours of Jews to the Temple Mount and the rules applicable to non-Muslim visitors visiting the Temple Mount. Muslim MKs will be permitted to ascend the mountain only through the Gate of the Tribes, and only starting from half an hour after the end of Jewish visiting hours.

MKs will not be allowed to make speeches on the mount, or to provide media interviews or meetings at Waqf offices on the mount. Likewise police will be entitled to set additional conditions for visits by MKs to maintain the peace and security of the visit.



In his conversation with Grif, Knesset Speaker Edelstein stressed, "As someone who has always supported the possibility of MKs ascending the Temple Mount, we must implement this decision as soon as possible. MKs, like every citizen of Israel, are entitled to visit the Temple Mount and the holy places. I call on all MKs to act in accordance with the directives and to avoid unnecessary provocations."