Likud MK estimates: Elections will be advanced

MK David Bitan (Likud) estimated Thursday in an interview with Army Radio that the next elections will not be held as scheduled in November 2019, but will be advanced to February or March 2019.



He added that, as long as the security situation in the south continues to be tense, the Likud did not intend to initiate a move to advance the elections.



Bitan hinted that a move to advance the elections would follow basic agreements on the composition of a future government with potential partners in forming such a government.

"All other parties are smaller than we are in mandates, so we have to reach agreements with them on the roles they desire - regardless of the number of Knesset seats."



By law, the elections for the 21st Knesset are scheduled to take place on November 5, 2019, unless the Knesset decides to make them earlier.