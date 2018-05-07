Tags:ILTV
The next generation of solar tech
ILTV speaks with Dr. Giora Dishon, CEO of Utilight - the Israeli company with a revolutionary solar-cell printing technology.
Contact Editor
ILTV, 05/07/18 10:50
Solar panels (illustration)
Thinkstock
|
MainAll NewsILTV ISRAEL DAILYThe next generation of solar tech
The next generation of solar tech
ILTV speaks with Dr. Giora Dishon, CEO of Utilight - the Israeli company with a revolutionary solar-cell printing technology.
Contact Editor
ILTV, 05/07/18 10:50
Solar panels (illustration)
Thinkstock
Tags:ILTV
top