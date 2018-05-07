Two more earthquakes in northern Israel

Geophysical Institute confirms two earthquakes measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale felt in the north. No injuries or damages.

Two additional earthquakes measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale were felt overnight Wednesday in northern Israel, the Geophysical Institute said.

According to the statement, the two tremors occurred at around midnight and 01:00 a.m. The epicenter of the earthquakes originated 9 km northeast of Tiberias.

No injuries or damage were reported.

On Wednesday evening, around 11:00 p.m., residents of northern Israel reported that they had felt an earthquake for a few seconds. A number of communities in central also said they had experienced an earthquake.

The epicenter of the quake was in the northern border area, with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale.

That earthquake was the second tremor in less than 24 hours. Early Wednesday morning, an earthquake measuring 4.1 on the on the Richter scale was felt in northern Israel.

There are no reports of injuries or damages from any of the earthquakes.

Last November, Israelis across the country felt an earthquake which originated on the Iraq-Iran border.

In January 2017, an earthquake that originated near the eastern shores of Crete was also felt in Israel.

In November of 2016, an earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale which struck southern Lebanon was also felt in northern Israel, in cities such as Tzfat and Kiryat Shmona.