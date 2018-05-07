Obama's closest official talks about Trump

Ben Rhodes in open interview discusses how he feels about the current occupant of the White House.

Ben Rhodes was Deputy National Security Adviser for President Barack Obama.

During his time at the White House he developed such a close bond with the President, earning a reputation for being able to anticipate his thinking. Administration insiders described him as the single most influential voice shaping American foreign policy aside from Obama himself.

So how does he feel about the new occupant of the White House and what he has done with their legacy?