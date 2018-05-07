Facebook movement: 'Walk away' from the left

Brandon Straka, a gay hairdresser from New York, recently launched a Facebook campaign in which former leftists like him explain why they are sick of the left’s lies.



The campaign - which can be reached with the help of the #WalkAway hashtag - is getting quite a bit of media attention.



It is also attracting thousands of people from the left who want to "repent," and some of them are recording videos in which they tell of their decision to abandon the camp to which they once belonged.

Starka explained in interviews with Fox News that he had voted for Hillary Clinton, and that he had belonged to the Democratic Party, partly because of his sexual orientation. However, as time passed, he realized that the left-wing media was lying to him and presenting a false image of Donald Trump as a racist.



"What do these people believe in?" Straka asked in an interview. "All I can decipher is 'We hate Trump' and 'We love illegal immigrants.'"



"To be on the left now means you have to be hostile towards white people and you have to be hostile towards men," he said.