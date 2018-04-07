Netanyahu's 4th of July message

'America has no greater friend than Israel, and Israel has no greater friend than America.'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu wished the United States a happy Independence Day in a video message posted on social media.

"Congratulations, America, on the Fourth of July," Netanyahu said.

"On that day 242 years ago, a great birth of freedom occurred. And it wasn't just freedom for the United States of America. It was freedom for the world.

"What a difference America has made in standing up for liberty, standing up for democracy, and standing up for decency.

"America has our greatest admiration.

"America has no greater friend than Israel, and Israel has no greater friend than America."