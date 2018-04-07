Liberman berates Shin Bet head: You have crossed a red line

Defense Minister publicly lashes out at Shin Bet director for going over his head to request family reunification of Israeli, PA Arabs.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman strongly criticized Shin Bet Director Nadav Argaman during a conversation at the entrance to the Prime Minister's Office, according to a recording obtained by Kan 11.

According to the report, the conversation took place after Liberman discovered that Argaman had sent a letter directly to the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, demanding that he approve some 100 cases of family unification between Israeli Arabs and Palestinian Authority Arabs, primarily from the Gaza Strip.

It was also reported that Liberman turned to Argaman and told him in front of everyone at the entrance to the office: "You have crossed all the red lines, and you can not contact the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories directly without informing me or talking to me. It's unacceptable and it will not happen."

"As long as I am the defense minister, there will not be one case of family reunification, not even a quarter of a case," Liberman said. "You want to reunite? Reunite in Gaza. Family unification is the realization of the right of return. I will not hear of it."

The defense minister's office refused to comment on the matter. "The Shabak is a state body that deals with maintaining the security of the state and acts according to the directives of the political echelon," the Shin Bet said in a statement.