'Cybersecurity is up to you'

Cofounder of cyber awareness company says cybersecurity is less about technology than it is about education. 'Use common sense.'

Arutz Sheva spoke with Guy Dagan, cofounder and partner of cyber awareness company Consienta, during today's cyber conference in Tel Aviv.

Dagan explained that most cyber attacks come about from “manipulation of the human the factor.”

“This is where we come in. We help you beef up security throughout the human factor. Changing the organizational culture of your company to be a secure one. Making each one of your employees an active cyber agent.”

Dagan emphasized that security against cyberattack is less about advanced technologies than it is about being educated about the dangers.

“Security is up to you. It’s not about technology, it’s about your education and understanding the rules of the cyber world, your awareness. The same attacks can attack you in your home and in your workplace.”

“Use your common sense. Learn the details of how to identify bogus sites and malicious emails, or other attacks. We teach you to first and foremost to rely on yourself before relying on technology,” Dagan said.