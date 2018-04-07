Mother of missing IDF soldier Hadar Goldin points out that PA sets preconditions for negotiating - but Israel does not.

Dr. Leah Goldin, the mother of missing IDF soldier Hadar Goldin, on Wednesday slammed Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, telling him to learn from Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas how to negotiate.

IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul were murdered during a UN-initiated "ceasefire" during 2014's Operation Protective Edge. Since then, Hamas has held their bodies in hopes of exchanging them for living terrorists.

Speaking at a conference held by the Knesset's Lobby to Bring the Soldiers Home, Goldin said, "During the past week, we've understood that Abu Mazen (Abbas - ed.) is the one who sets preconditions for the international bodies working to find a solution for Gaza's humanitarian situation."

"But Netanyahu and the Israeli government don't put returning our soldiers' bodies as a precondition," she added.

"The United Nations Security Council and the European Union already understand this, but the Prime Minister sits quietly and does not do anything."