Plastic surgeon commits suicide in operating room

Senior plastic surgeon at Soroka Hospital takes own life after being barred from training interns.

A plastic surgeon in Be'er Sheva's Soroka Hospital took his life on Monday night while working in the operating room.

The surgeon, 59-year-old Dr. Alex Berezovsky, served as the hospital's Director of the Department of Plastic Surgery.

In a letter he left prior to committing suicide, Berezovsky blamed the Israel Medical Association for unfairly harming his status by forbidding him to continue training interns in the department and setting harsher conditions for the continuation of the training.

The Israel Medical Association responded, "We express our deep shock and sorrow at the tragic death of Soroka's Director of the Department of Plastic Surgery, and we share the family's pain."

According to Soroka's website, Berezovsky studied medicine in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, working as a general surgeon in a local hospital before his immigration to Israel in 1991. He began working in Soroka in 1992 and was appointed Director of the Department of Plastic Surgery in 2012.

Berezovsky is survived by his wife and two children.