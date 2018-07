Knesset Israel Victory Caucus discusses '25 Years Since Oslo: Time for New Thinking'.

The Israel Victory Caucus held a special discussion entitled 25 Years Since Oslo: Time for New Thinking, led by MKs Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu), Avraham Neguise (Likud), and Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid).

Middle East Forum Director Greg Roman participated in the conference, and spoke to Arutz Sheva about the conference's aims and his organization's mission to bring "a new paradigm for peacemaking to the Middle East".