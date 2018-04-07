Poll: Likud surges to 33, Jewish Home falls to 7

Netanyahu holds nearly two-to-one lead over nearest rival, would be easily reelected as premier, says new poll.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu would easily be reelected for a fifth term as premier – his fourth consecutive term – if new elections were held today, a new poll shows, despite a police recommendation to indict him and the recent filing of an indictment against his wife, Sara Netanyahu.

The poll, published Wednesday by Yediot Ahronot, shows the Likud rising from 30 seats to 33, the most the party has won since the 2003 elections during the height of the Second Intifada.

That represents a one-seat gain for the Likud over its previous performance in the Midgam poll last week.

Netanyahu’s present governing coalition, which includes the Jewish Home, Kulanu, Yisrael Beytenu, Shas, and United Torah Judaism parties, would again secure a combined majority in the 120-member Knesset, with a total of 64 seats between them. That does represent, however, a two-seat decline compared to the 66-seats those parties currently hold.

If new elections were held today, the poll shows, Netanyahu’s two largest coalition partners, Kulanu and Jewish Home, would both lose seats, falling to seven mandates apiece. Jewish Home won 8 seats in 2015, compared to 10 for Kulanu. This is the first poll since the 2015 election which shows the Jewish Home losing seats with party chairman Naftali Bennett at the helm.

Among the haredi factions, Shas would lose two seats, falling from seven mandates to five, while the United Torah Judaism party would gain one mandate, rising to seven seats.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu would win six seats – the same number it received in 2015, but one greater than the five it has held since MK Orly Levy broke away from the party in 2016.

Levy, who has declared her intention to run at the helm of a new Knesset faction, would win five seats, the Midgam poll shows. No name has yet been selected for the new party.

Former Finance Minister Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid faction would gain 7 seats, rising to a total of 18 mandates, one seat below its previous peak of 19, which it won in its debut run during the 2013 election.

The Zionist Union party, a joint list of Labor and Hatnua, would fall from 24 seats to just 15, while the far-left Meretz party would gain one seat, rising to 6 mandates.

The predominantly Arab Joint List party would lose a single mandate, falling to 12 seats.