Summer is here with a week of warm, humid weather

End of week expected to be warmer than usual, humid.

After a week of extreme temperatures, Israelis can expect more moderate summer temperatures.

Wednesday will be clear and temperatures will rise slightly, bringing them to higher than seasonal average. The heat will be moderate to heavy in Israel's inland and coastal regions, and heavy to severe in the eastern valleys and Arava region.

Wednesday night will be clear or partly cloudy.

Thursday will be clear, with an additional rise in temperature. The weather will be warmer than seasonal average in Israel's inland regions, and the coastal regions will be humid.

Friday will be partly cloudy or clear. Israel's inland regions will be warmer than seasonal average, and the coastal areas will be humid.

Saturday's weather is expected to be the same as Friday's.