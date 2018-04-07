Shaked: No one in the coalition wants elections

Justice Minister believes Supreme Court will not intervene in the Draft Law, says compromise can be reached to appease haredim.

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said Tuesday that she believes the Supreme Court will not intervene in the Draft Law, as it did in the past.

"The Draft Law is a good law, we can reach a compromise that will stand the test of the Supreme Court and will be acceptable also to the haredim. I understand the haredim's need to introduce changes in the law and hope that the rest of the coalition partners will agree to them," Shaked said in an interview with the haredi radio station Kol Barama.

She added that there is no reason to create internal riots within the coalition over the law.

"Elections are not the solution, no one in the coalition wants elections," continued Shaked.

The Knesset approved the Draft Law in its first reading Monday night. 63 MKs voted in favor of the legislation and 39 MKs voted against it.

The bill was approved despite the haredi parties voting against it, due to the fact that Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party supported it from the opposition.

The law determines recruitment targets for haredim, which grow in number every year, and imposes economic sanctions on yeshivas that do not meet these recruitment targets. Another clause states that the law will be repealed if the haredim fail to meet the recruitment targets for three consecutive years.

The haredim allowed the bill to pass its first reading, but have threatened to leave the coalition if it does not undergo significant changes before it is brought to a vote in its second and third readings.