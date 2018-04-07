Does financial thinking lead to a successful relationship?

How to improve your financial communication with wour spouse.





Loading....





Doug Goldstein, CFP and director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., often meets with couples who have different views on how their finances should be handled.

Does your spouse understand finances differently than you? Do you have a hard time speaking about your financial situation?

Doug has advice for couples who need help to financially communicate. Download six tips titled How to Talk to Your Spouse When You’re Careful with Money and He’s a Spender from today’s show notes on The Goldstein on Gelt show website.