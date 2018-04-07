Zealous mystery man of courage and love

Three weeks of mourning for the Holy Temple: Time for a realignment of our thinking.





This week, with the fast day of the 17th of Tammuz, the people of Israel began the annual three-week mourning period for the destruction of the Holy Temple.

In this week's edition of Temple Talk, Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman discuss the true purpose and goal of this period: a shift in consciousness, already underway, that will ultimately lead to the rebuilding of the Holy Temple.

Our hosts also explore the ever-current challenges facing the people of Israel as reflected by this week's Torah portion of Pinchas.