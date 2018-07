Gil Hoffman provides an internal look at approving controversial laws in the Knesset this week

Gil Hoffman gives an insider’s look into the exciting events at the Knesset Monday night, when MKs advanced a bill that could draft yeshiva students and passed a law that removes funding for the Palestinian Authority that is given to terrorists and their families.

He explains the potential impact of each bill and whether one could be a first step to elections and the other to Middle East peace. Along the way, he talks about the vibrancy of Israeli democracy, where there is never a dull moment.