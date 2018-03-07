'Netanyahu perpetuates discrimination against Jewish MKs'

MK Shuli Moalem-Refaeli says PM's decision to allow MKs to ascend Temple Mount a few times a year not enough.

Jewish Home faction Chairwoman MK Shuli Moalem-Refaeli is not satisfied with the prime minister's decision to allow MKs to ascend the Temple Mount.

"The prime minister's decision to allow MKs to go up to the Temple Mount once every quarter is important, but still perpetuates discrimination against the Jewish Knesset members in the holiest place for the Jewish people," claimed Moalem-Refaeli.

She recalled that after Likud MK Yehuda Glick ascended the Temple Mount as part of a 'pilot program,' he did not participate in any disturbances.

"Security officials have stated many times that the ascension of MKs to the Temple Mount does not pose a risk and does not cause unrest, compared with the Arab incitement apparatus that does not want a foothold of Jews on the mount," she said.

"We call upon the prime minister to follow the recommendation of the security forces and to allow MKs to ascend the Temple Mount without restrictions, as every Jewish citizen in Israel can."