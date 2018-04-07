Another danger to the Eurovision contest in Israel?

The American Music Corporation claimed that the harmony and rhythm of the winning song of Israeli singer Netta Barzilai in the Eurovision Song Contest this year is not original, according to the Good Evening with Guy Pines program.

The Universal Music Group sent a letter sent to the creators of the song 'Toy,' Doron Medley and Sega Beger, claiming that elements of the song were lifted from from a well-known song by the White Stripes band, "Seven Nation Army."

In addition to the legal complications that the two artists are likely to encounter, Universal's claims may complicate the issue of Israel's hosting of the 2019 Eurovision contest.

According to the International Competition Regulations, the songs must be original. If Universal's claim is accepted, Barzilai's win may be canceled, and with it Israel's right to host the competition.

"We were surprised to receive such a letter and we are taking care of it, and I believe that in the next two weeks the issue will be resolved to the best of the best interests of all parties," said Medley.