New bureau in charge of withholding terror salaries

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman today established the National Counter-Financial Terror Bureau in the Defense Ministry, to be responsible for applying the Withholding Law against terror salaries, monitoring terrorist financial operations in Israel and around the world, coordinating and synchronizing all government ministries and security bodies, and managing the economic struggle against terror elements in the international arena.

At the end of each year, Bureau staff will submit to the Defense Minister and Cabinet a report on PA salary payments to terrorists and their families. On the basis of the report, the State of Israel will deduct from the tax monies it collects for the PA the equivalent of the terror payments and freeze them.

The Bureau will be headed by Adv. Paul Landes, who was recruited to the Defense Ministry from the Prime Minister's Office. Landes served as head of the Money Laundering and Terror Financing Prohibition Authority in the Justice Ministry and in recent years served in the Prime Minister's Office.

The Bureau will be subordinate to the Defense Minister and will consist of permanent representatives from the IDF, Defense Ministry, Prime Minister's Office, Israel Police, and the Israel Money Laundering and Terror Financing Prohibition Authority.

Defense Minister Liberman said, "The war on terror is based on two pillars - security and economic - and we're working to eliminate terrorism by military means and at the same time drying up its sources of funding."