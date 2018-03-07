'Conference against the State in Edelstein's Knesset'

A day after its opening, Knesset Members Oded Forer (Yisrael Beiteinu) and Oren Hazan (Likud) have a hard time understanding how the Children under Occupation conference was allowed into the Knesset.

"I can't understand how we allow such conferences to be held in the Knesset, and how we see two Zionist Union Knesset Members initiating the conference and giving support to this position that shatters everything Israel's fighting for and fully adopts the terror organizations' narrative," said MK Forer in an interview with Amnon Sofer on Radio Darom.

MK Oren Hazan claimed the guilty party in this situation to be the Knesset's own Speaker: "In Yuli Edelstein's Knesset it's possible to hold conferences against the State, and Knesset members make a conference whose essence is to harm the Zionist enterprise and to receive a platform. On the other hand, when Knesset Members protest, the thugs are sent to remove them."





The conference was initiated under the leadership of MKs Michal Rozin (Meretz), Ayman Odeh and Dov Khenin (Joint List) and Ksenia Svetlova (Zionist Union), and discussed "various aspects of the lives of children under Israeli occupation: poverty, restrictions on movement, lack of electricity, water and educational means, as well as child arrests, discriminatory laws that hinder family unification and the effects of the blockade on the Gaza Strip."

Alongside the Knesset Members, senior members of organizations including B'Tselem, Breaking the Silence, Combatants for Peace, Physicians for Human Rights, Hamoked and others, were invited to take part in the conference.