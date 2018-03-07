'Without a compromise the government will fall'

Former Coalition Chairman MK David Bitan does not believe draft law will pass in its current form.

Former Coalition Chairman MK David Bitan (Likud) finds it difficult to believe that the draft law will be approved over the next two weeks during the Knesset summer session.

"It seems to me that the law will not succeed, and I will be very surprised if it happens, There are many disagreements and in order to reach a second and third reading, we need big agreements within the coalition," Bitan said in an interview with Ronen Katz on Kol Rama Radio.

"If they make amendments to the law, then there will be a problem with Yesh Atid, but the haredim will have to vote in favor. If no changes are made, then the haredim will leave and the coalition will collapse.

However, Bitan believes that the chairman of the coalition, MK David Amsalem, will find the right formula to allow the bill to pass. "It is possible to reach compromises in the draft law that will be acceptable to both Lieberman and the haredim. It is not simple, but it is possible."

The Knesset approved the draft law in its first reading Monday night. 63 MKs voted in favor of the legislation and 39 MKs voted against it.

The law determines recruitment targets for haredim, which grow in number every year, and imposes economic sanctions on yeshivas that do not meet these recruitment targets. Another clause states that the law will be repealed if the haredim fail to meet the recruitment targets for three consecutive years.

Earlier Monday, Deputy Health Minister Moshe Litzman (United Torah Judaism) threatened to bring down the coalition is the draft law is passed.