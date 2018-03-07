Hebrew U law prof. to lead UN Human Rights Committee

Hebrew University professor Yuval Shany becomes first Israeli to head the UN committee.

Yuval Shany, the Hersch Lauterpacht Chair in Public International Law at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, has been selected to lead the United Nation’s Human Rights Committee.

The Human Rights Committee (and not the Human Rights Council from which the United States withdrew on June 20, 2018) is a body of independent experts that monitors implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights by its State parties.

This marks the first time in history that an Israeli will lead the Committee.

“Currently, the UN’s Human Rights Committee faces several challenges, chiefly that we live in an international climate that no longer supports human rights. As head of the committee, I hope to harness its positive and apolitical influence to secure human rights for all citizens of the world,” shared Shany.